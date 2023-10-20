Was doubtful of KMUT implementation initially: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said that he was doubtful of the implementation of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme initially owing to the financial situation of the state.



Speaking at a party rally after inaugurating various welfare projects in his Kolathur constituency Friday evening, Stalin said that shortly after forming the government, people around asked him if implementation of KMUT was feasible. Even 'I' was initially doubtful because of the financial situation of the state. However, 'we' improved the financial position of the state and launched it on September 15 this year, Stalin added.

Also referring to the 'Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar' (Chief Minister in Your Constituency) scheme under which the state government has so far received 1,896 requests from all MLAs (Each member asked to propose 10 works in their constituency) in the state, the CM said that the government is implementing 788 projects at Rs 11,233 crore in the current fiscal and another Rs 5,901 crore has been allocated for another 203 works sought by the MLAs in the next financial year.

Referring to the reported statement of senior AIADMK leader and former minister K A Sengottaiyan thanking him for completing three of the 10 works proposed in his constituency, the CM said that his government was fulfilling the requests of the MLAs without political bias.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated a football ground and children's park developed at Rs 3.84 crore and laid the foundation stone for 33 new works to be undertaken at a cost of Rs 5.95 crore in his constituency. State HR and CE minister P K Sekar Babu, Chennai mayor R Priya and north Chennai MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy were also among those who took part in the events.