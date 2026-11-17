CHENNAI: Backpedalling on its earlier assertion of a party rejig without compromising on the new deadline, the DMK leadership has delayed appointing new in-charges for the party districts, which have increased from 77 to 110. Although the party has decided to increase the number of districts, the leadership has yet to announce the names of the in-charges who will head them.
Among the posts covered by the new rules, district secretaries have the highest age limit: 70 years. Under these rules, about 13 district secretaries will have to be transferred due to age. This may affect veterans, putting party discipline under fire. Party sources said the leadership wanted to avoid intra-party conflicts during the planned restructuring, as it receives and returns fire on the TVK and its regime.
The delay has also affected plans to appoint new faces as district in-charges to replace the existing district secretaries.
"Before the plan to increase the number of party districts, the DMK had 77 district secretaries. The party's restructuring committee recommended replacing 30 district secretaries. However, the leadership is still considering the recommendation. Along with this, the plan to announce the names of the party districts, which will be increased from 77 to 110, is also under consideration," said a member of the restructuring committee.
Under the new rules recently issued by the party leadership, the maximum age limit for a branch secretary is set at 45 years. Secretaries of municipal, city, and urban panchayat ward committees must be under 50.
However, DMK legal wing joint secretary I Paranthamen denied any deliberate delay in the restructuring process.
"The party is considering all the pros and cons before taking this step. After detailed discussions at various levels, the party leadership will announce the changes smoothly," he said.