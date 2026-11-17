Among the posts covered by the new rules, district secretaries have the highest age limit: 70 years. Under these rules, about 13 district secretaries will have to be transferred due to age. This may affect veterans, putting party discipline under fire. Party sources said the leadership wanted to avoid intra-party conflicts during the planned restructuring, as it receives and returns fire on the TVK and its regime.

The delay has also affected plans to appoint new faces as district in-charges to replace the existing district secretaries.

"Before the plan to increase the number of party districts, the DMK had 77 district secretaries. The party's restructuring committee recommended replacing 30 district secretaries. However, the leadership is still considering the recommendation. Along with this, the plan to announce the names of the party districts, which will be increased from 77 to 110, is also under consideration," said a member of the restructuring committee.