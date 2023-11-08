Wards for burns, stroke at Naruvi hosp

VELLORE: The Rs 500 crore, 600-bed Naruvi hospital will soon have its own burns ward and stroke centre, hospital chairman GV Samapth said on Tuesday. It was decided to launch both facilities on a full-scale basis though the hospital has been treating burn injuries and strokes, he said.

The hospital also offers cancer care having taken on board BC Roy awardee and Padma Shri recipient Dr Mammen Chandy, BC Roy awardee and Padma Shri recipient, who had performed the nation’s first bone marrow transplant.

He also said the hospital had to date completed 2,500 cath lab procedures, 8,500 endoscopies, 7,500 dialysis, more than 1,500 deliveries, and 3 successful liver transplants.

Present at press meet were DME Dilip Mathai, general medicine head Kurien Thomas, medical superintendent Jacob Jose, executive director Paul Henry, and COO P Manimaran.