Ward councillor's husband assaults army man in Kanniyakumari

CHENNAI: The husband of a ward councillor in Kanniyakumari and a gang of people allegedly attacked an army man on leave, who was building a compound wall around his land in Kanniyakumari.

According to a Thanthi TV report, Janagaraj from Pudur in Kanniyakumari district is a soldier posted in Ladakh. After he came home on leave, he was constructing a compound wall.

The report said Kasilingam, the husband of a ward councillor, came there with a group of men and got into an argument with Janagaraj. The wordy squabble turned ugly quickly and the gang physically assaulted him.

Janagaraj was admitted to Padmanabhapuram Government hospital for treatment. Police have collected the video footage of the incident and are inquiring the matter.