Begin typing your search...

War room set up for real-time feed

Salient features of the budget sent as WhatsApp messages to 2.87 crore people of whom 1.77 cr read them.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Feb 2024 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-19 23:30:45.0  )
War room set up for real-time feed
X

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu

CHENNAI: The State finance and DIPR department jointly set up a 40-member war room to publicise the budget on a real-time basis on Monday.

Salient features of the budget sent as WhatsApp messages to 2.87 crore people of whom 1.77 cr read them.

The team dished out 93 multi-media cards (37 in English) that are being used as advertisement posters, short clips on Facebook and various social media.

DIPR departmentTN budgetTN budget WhatsApp messageWar roomTN budget real time feedTamil Nadu
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X