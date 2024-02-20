War room set up for real-time feed

CHENNAI: The State finance and DIPR department jointly set up a 40-member war room to publicise the budget on a real-time basis on Monday.

Salient features of the budget sent as WhatsApp messages to 2.87 crore people of whom 1.77 cr read them.

The team dished out 93 multi-media cards (37 in English) that are being used as advertisement posters, short clips on Facebook and various social media.