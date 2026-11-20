CHENNAI: A TVK functionary was arrested by the Selaiyur police for attacking a councillor’s husband with a sickle near Madambakkam in Tambaram on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Komala, an independent councillor representing the same ward, was also planning to join the TVK and seek the party's seat to contest again. Her husband Venkatesan, 43, had been making efforts to secure a councillor seat for his wife. This had led to repeated arguments between Venkatesan and Ranjith Kumar.
On Thursday morning, when Venkatesan was in Sakthi Nagar near Madambakkam, Ranjith Kumar confronted him and hit him on the head with a sickle. The Selaiyur police who were informed about the assault rushed to the spot and rescued Venkatesan who sustained injuries. They admitted him to a nearby private hospital for treatment. The police further arrested Ranjith Kumar and questioned him.
The accused Ranjith Kumar is the TVK branch secretary of Ward 2 in Agaramthen panchayatKomala
During interrogation, Ranjith Kumar reportedly told the police that he was unhappy with Venkatesan obstructing the public welfare activities that he had been undertaking in the ward. He claimed that Venkatesan repeatedly asserted that his wife was the councillor of the area and humiliated him whenever he attempted to carry out any work.
He further claimed that Venkatesan had been interfering with his activities and had threatened him again when he confronted him over the issue at Sakthi Nagar on Thursday. Enraged by this, he attacked Venkatesan. The Selaiyur police are continuing their investigation into the incident.