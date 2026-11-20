Meanwhile, Komala, an independent councillor representing the same ward, was also planning to join the TVK and seek the party's seat to contest again. Her husband Venkatesan, 43, had been making efforts to secure a councillor seat for his wife. This had led to repeated arguments between Venkatesan and Ranjith Kumar.



On Thursday morning, when Venkatesan was in Sakthi Nagar near Madambakkam, Ranjith Kumar confronted him and hit him on the head with a sickle. The Selaiyur police who were informed about the assault rushed to the spot and rescued Venkatesan who sustained injuries. They admitted him to a nearby private hospital for treatment. The police further arrested Ranjith Kumar and questioned him.