War of words erupts between DMK, BJP

CHENNAI: A war of words erupted between the BJP state unit and the ruling DMK after the top court directed the state government not to reject requests for live telecast of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Lord Ram Lalla’s idol in Ayodhya on Monday.

“The Madras High Court has ordered that there shall be no restrictions to telecast the Pran Pratishtha live on private premises. The Supreme Court has ordered that based on oral orders, fundamental rights of individuals cannot be restricted by the state government of Tamil Nadu,” BJP state president K Annamalai said in a video, posted on his social media page.

“Devotees of Bhagwan Shri Ram are free to telecast the consecration event live on an LED screen within any private premises and to give intimation only to Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department (HR&CE) administered temples. There is no ban on conducting bhajans, offering special pooja or annadhana,” he observed.

Refuting BJP leader’s claims, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin said it had become a habit for BJP leaders, who were holding high posts, to behave in an irresponsible manner and spread rumours through social and mainstream media peddling them as truth.