War disrupts Sharjah-Coimbatore flights; Air Arabia service briefly resumes

CHENNAI: War in West Asia following military attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel disrupted flight services between Coimbatore and Sharjah, leaving several passengers stranded, according to Daily Thanthi.
Amid the disruption, an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah landed at Coimbatore at 3.10 am on Monday (March 9), bringing 170 passengers who had been stranded in the UAE.
The same aircraft later departed from Coimbatore to Sharjah at 3.50 a.m. with 78 passengers on board.
Flights on the Coimbatore–Sharjah route are usually operated by Air Arabia and IndiGo. However, services had been cancelled earlier due to the war situation, causing inconvenience to travellers.
Passengers expressed relief after the flight finally operated to Coimbatore.
Authorities have not yet announced whether regular services on the route will resume.