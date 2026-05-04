War disrupts edible oil supply, small businesses, household budgets hit

K Vivek, a customer at Koyambedu market, said, “Compared to other items, oil prices affect us the most. If this situation continues, it will put a heavy burden on middle-class families,” he said.

The increase has also hit small-scale food businesses such as hotels, roadside eateries, and snack shops that rely heavily on palm oils.

A savoury shop owner in Perambur said they had already increased prices of chips and murukku by 20% owing to commercial LPG shortage, and now they will have to absorb the rise in palm oil prices as well.

Amma Oil Agency owner Muthaiya Kumar said disruptions in shipping routes have affected supplies. “Costs of tins, plastic cans, packaging, transportation, and electricity have also gone up, making price rise unavoidable,” he said.

Koyambedu wholesale food grain market secretary Punnaiappan warned that prices of essential commodities could increase further after the election results are out, especially if diesel prices rise sharply. “Prices of packaging materials, including plastic containers, have already gone up. This has not yet been passed on to consumers,” he said.