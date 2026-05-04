War disrupts edible oil supply, small businesses, household budgets hit

CHENNAI: A sharp spike in the prices of imported cooking oils, particularly sunflower and palm oils, has pushed up household expenses and strained small food businesses, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Retail prices of edible oils have risen by at least Rs 15 to Rs 20 per litre in recent weeks. India depends heavily on imports from countries such as Ukraine, Russia, and Argentina, and the movement of cargo has been affected due to the conflicts, leading to higher global prices that have reflected in the domestic market.
Wholesale traders said branded sunflower oil, which was earlier priced at Rs 155 per litre, is now sold at Rs 175, with some major brands retailing above Rs 200 per litre. Palm oil prices have also climbed by Rs 15 per litre, now selling between Rs 135 and Rs 140 per litre, impacting low-income households and eateries.
K Vivek, a customer at Koyambedu market, said, “Compared to other items, oil prices affect us the most. If this situation continues, it will put a heavy burden on middle-class families,” he said.
The increase has also hit small-scale food businesses such as hotels, roadside eateries, and snack shops that rely heavily on palm oils.
A savoury shop owner in Perambur said they had already increased prices of chips and murukku by 20% owing to commercial LPG shortage, and now they will have to absorb the rise in palm oil prices as well.
Amma Oil Agency owner Muthaiya Kumar said disruptions in shipping routes have affected supplies. “Costs of tins, plastic cans, packaging, transportation, and electricity have also gone up, making price rise unavoidable,” he said.
Koyambedu wholesale food grain market secretary Punnaiappan warned that prices of essential commodities could increase further after the election results are out, especially if diesel prices rise sharply. “Prices of packaging materials, including plastic containers, have already gone up. This has not yet been passed on to consumers,” he said.