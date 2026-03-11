War crisis: Tamils in UAE suffer as prices soar sixfold

Residents said the cost of vegetables such as onions and tomatoes has increased nearly sixfold in Dirhams, causing hardship for many expatriates, especially during the Ramzan season.

“Essential commodities like onion and tomato were earlier sold for less than one Dirham (about Rs 25). Now they are being sold for six Dirhams (around Rs 150) as of Tuesday. Prices of other essential products may increase further,” said Krishna, a native of Vellore residing in Abu Dhabi.