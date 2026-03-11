War crisis: Tamils in UAE suffer as prices soar sixfold

CHENNAI: The ongoing US-Iraq war crisis has significantly reflected the prices of essential commodities rising in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has affected Tamils living in cities such as Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Residents said the cost of vegetables such as onions and tomatoes has increased nearly sixfold in Dirhams, causing hardship for many expatriates, especially during the Ramzan season.
“Essential commodities like onion and tomato were earlier sold for less than one Dirham (about Rs 25). Now they are being sold for six Dirhams (around Rs 150) as of Tuesday. Prices of other essential products may increase further,” said Krishna, a native of Vellore residing in Abu Dhabi.
Although residential areas in Abu Dhabi have not witnessed direct bombardment, the war situation has disrupted normal life and caused sharp inflation in daily essentials.
Due to the crisis, restrictions have been imposed on international movement in parts of the UAE, and security concerns have increased after reports of attacks targeting air bases in the region.
“Our schools have been closed, and examinations cancelled. We are staying inside our homes most of the time, almost like house arrest. We cannot go outside, and occasionally we hear sounds resembling bombardment,” said K Ambika, hailing from Kovilpatti, a resident of Abu Dhabi.
Residents pointed out that during the Ramzan period, prices of many products — including electronic goods and food items — usually decline. However, this year the conflict has caused an unprecedented rise in the prices of essential commodities across the region.