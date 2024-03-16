Want to bolster liquor sale take a decision, HC tells State

CHENNAI: Take a decision, if the government wants to bolster the liquor sale, but not through the back doors, says the Madras High Court (MHC) to the State in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the government’s decision allowing the possession and serving of liquor to guests during national and international events.

The State wants to celebrate any event openly with glass in hand, it seems to be a major paradigm shift in the liquor policy of the State, we are trying to be a western way, observed the first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

Senior counsel NL Raja appearing for the petitioner submitted that Section 4 A of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act prohibits anyone being intoxicated in a public place.

However, the new amendment in the act permits the consumption of liquor in convention halls and stadia.

If the State wants to permit the consumption of liquor in public it should be done by amending relevant provisions, submitted the counsel.

Advocate General PS Raman submitted the latest notification issued by the State in regard to permitting the possession of liquor in public events, sports events, stadia, and music concerts.

As per the government order the liquor can be served in enclosed spaces in stadia, national and international conferences

AG also submitted that the State has regulated the liquor-serving scheme, if an organiser planning to serve liquor at an international convention he must get a special FL12 licence.