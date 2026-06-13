Want a photo with HR&CE minister? Just scan QR code

CHENNAI: In a novel initiative to reduce crowding and avoid confusion during visitor interactions, the office of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments minister S Ramesh has introduced a QR code-based system for distributing photographs taken with him.
According to officials, a large number of supporters and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) cadres visit the minister’s office every day and seek to click photographs with him. The practice of multiple visitors taking pictures simultaneously using their mobile phones and cameras often lead to congestion and disruptions inside the minister’s chamber.
Hence, the minister’s office has implemented a digital system under which an official photographer accompanies the minister and captures all photographs during meetings and visitor interactions.
“Since a large number of cadres and supporters wish to take photographs with him, managing multiple devices inside the room had become difficult. To streamline the process and avoid chaos, the office has created a QR code through which visitors can download their photographs,” an official said.
The photographs taken during appointments and meetings are uploaded immediately to a dedicated digital platform linked to the QR code. Once the interaction is over, visitors can simply scan the QR code displayed near the entrance and download the photographs they require.
Officials said the initiative has significantly reduced crowding inside the minister’s room and improved visitor management
Officials said the initiative has significantly reduced crowding inside the minister’s room and improved visitor management. It has also eliminated the need for visitors to carry mobile phones or cameras solely for taking photographs with the minister.
Ramesh, who graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering degree from ARM College of Engineering, Maraimalai Nagar, in 2017, is known for his interest in technology and his familiarity with digital platforms, including social media management.