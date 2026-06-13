Want a photo with HR&CE minister? Just scan QR code

According to officials, a large number of supporters and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) cadres visit the minister’s office every day and seek to click photographs with him. The practice of multiple visitors taking pictures simultaneously using their mobile phones and cameras often lead to congestion and disruptions inside the minister’s chamber.

Hence, the minister’s office has implemented a digital system under which an official photographer accompanies the minister and captures all photographs during meetings and visitor interactions.