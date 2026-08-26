Walmart Vriddhi, Guidance to help MSMEs access global markets

CHENNAI: Walmart Vriddhi, in partnership with Ideas to Impact Foundation (i2i), has signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu Industrial Guidance and Export Promotion Bureau (Guidance) to strengthen the capabilities of MSMEs in the State and help them access domestic and international markets.
The programme will help businesses improve their digital and commercial capabilities, access wider markets and progressively participate in global trade and exports
The partnership will provide Tamil Nadu MSMEs with free training, personalised mentorship, business tools and market-access opportunities, with pathways to domestic and international supply chains through Flipkart and Walmart Marketplace.
According to the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department's 2026-27 Policy Note, the programme will help businesses improve their digital and commercial capabilities, access wider markets and progressively participate in global trade and exports.
Guidance will facilitate the outreach and mobilisation of MSMEs through its existing schemes, District Industries Centres and other government bodies, while also creating awareness about Walmart Vriddhi’s programmes and opportunities.
The programme will include training, workshops and seminars covering finance, marketing, workforce management and environmental sustainability, with a focus on business readiness and digital transformation. For businesses looking to expand beyond India, Walmart Marketplace will provide a route to international e-commerce markets, while Flipkart will provide access to the domestic market.
“Through Walmart Marketplace, we want to help MSMEs strengthen their export capabilities, navigate cross-border trade and connect with customers in international markets,” said Ashin Mathew, India Head, Cross-Border Trade, Walmart Marketplace.
Avaneesh Gupta, senior VP, General Merchandising and Fashion Sourcing, Walmart, said the initiative would help entrepreneurs build the skills, digital capabilities and market access needed to develop resilient businesses.
The MoU was formalised during the Vettri Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave and forms part of Walmart Vriddhi’s goal of empowering 1.70 lakh MSMEs across India by 2028. The programme, launched in 2019, has so far trained more than 1.15 lakh MSMEs across the country, according to Walmart.