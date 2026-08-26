Walmart Vriddhi, Guidance to help MSMEs access global markets

The partnership will provide Tamil Nadu MSMEs with free training, personalised mentorship, business tools and market-access opportunities, with pathways to domestic and international supply chains through Flipkart and Walmart Marketplace.

According to the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department's 2026-27 Policy Note, the programme will help businesses improve their digital and commercial capabilities, access wider markets and progressively participate in global trade and exports.

Guidance will facilitate the outreach and mobilisation of MSMEs through its existing schemes, District Industries Centres and other government bodies, while also creating awareness about Walmart Vriddhi’s programmes and opportunities.