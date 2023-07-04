Begin typing your search...

Wall collapses in Coimbatore college, four guest workers dead

Of the four victims, three were identified as Andhra people and one person from north India.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 July 2023 3:22 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-04 15:37:34.0  )
Wall collapses in Coimbatore college, four guest workers dead
Visual from the spot (Photo: Daily Thanthi)

CHENNAI: Four guest workers were dead and two sustained injuries as an under-construction shear wall collapsed in a private college at Coimbatore on Tuesday evening.

The wall which was to come up at 10-feet collapsed before the workers could react resulting in the tragic death of four at the very spot.

Preliminary investigation informs that, of the four victims, three were identified as Andhra people and one person from north India. The cops are conducting further investigations into the accident.

Tamil Nadufour peopleunder-construction shear wall collapsedCoimbatorefurther investigations
Online Desk

