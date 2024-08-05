Walkathon held in Madurai to raise awareness on vascular diseases

MADURAI: A walkathon was organised in Madurai on Sunday with the motto ‘Walk a Mile and Live with a Smile’ to create awareness about vascular diseases and promote healthy living.

The programme was aimed at achieving the goal of an ‘Amputation Free World’ by educating people about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle to prevent vascular diseases.

The event highlights growing concerns about vascular diseases and the need for preventive measures, said C Saravanan Robinson, head of Department of Vascular Surgery at Government Rajaji Hospital. Saturday’s walkathon was flagged off by Collector MS Sangeetha, who said vascular diseases are a major concern and it is essential to take preventive measures.

C Dharmaraj, Dean, Madurai Medical College (MMC) said regular exercise and a balanced diet could go a long way in preventing vascular diseases.

A Rathinavel, Dean, Velammal Medical College and former Dean of MMC, said it is heartening to see students and the public coming together to support this noble cause.