Walkathon held in Madurai to raise awareness on vascular diseases
The programme was aimed at achieving the goal of an ‘Amputation Free World’ by educating people about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle to prevent vascular diseases.
MADURAI: A walkathon was organised in Madurai on Sunday with the motto ‘Walk a Mile and Live with a Smile’ to create awareness about vascular diseases and promote healthy living.
The event highlights growing concerns about vascular diseases and the need for preventive measures, said C Saravanan Robinson, head of Department of Vascular Surgery at Government Rajaji Hospital. Saturday’s walkathon was flagged off by Collector MS Sangeetha, who said vascular diseases are a major concern and it is essential to take preventive measures.
C Dharmaraj, Dean, Madurai Medical College (MMC) said regular exercise and a balanced diet could go a long way in preventing vascular diseases.
A Rathinavel, Dean, Velammal Medical College and former Dean of MMC, said it is heartening to see students and the public coming together to support this noble cause.