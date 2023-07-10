Walk for health: Ma Su conducts inspection for walking path in Salem

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian carried out an inspection to select and confirm the walking path for walking under the "Walk for health" programme in Salem district on Monday.

The state health department is working on the identification of the 8 km walking footpath in all the districts, as part of the Health Walk initiative. The initiative will promote walking for health benefits and the footpath will be made available for the participants. The Health Walk is being planned to be organised on the first Sunday of every month in all the districts.

With an aim to promote physical health, the state health department will also organise health camps in each district and the civic bodies make the arrangements for the event every month.

Health minister said that exercise plays a very important role in improving physical health and it also helps in balancing mental health, immunity and balanced body weight. The public will be encouraged to participate in the programme by highlighting it's benefits by the Tamil Nadu government.

The minister walked the 8 km stretch from Salem Astampatty Rathundana area to Yercaud Adivaram Modern Theater and 4 km from Yercaud Adiwaram Modern Theater to Astampatty Rathantana area.

The minister along with other officials from the district health authorities selected the pavement for walking and conducted a confirmatory survey.