Waiting to implement Kalaignar’s ideas for expatriate Tamils: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said that his government was waiting to implement whatever former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi planned to do to the expatriate Tamils.

Addressing the overseas Tamil community during the event "Chief Minister with Tamils in Spain" event in Madrid on Sunday, Stalin said, "I am led to doubt if I am in Tamil Nadu or abroad. This is my first visit to Spain. But you have offered me the kind of reception that made me believe that I have had multiple visits."

Expressing happiness at meeting the overseas Tamils, Stalin said, "You have been extending all possible support to your motherland Tamil Nadu. You will do it and I request you do it." Stating that Kalaignar Karunanidhi had set up a body to support and come to the rescue of overseas Tamils whenever they faced trouble, Stalin said that the idea of Karunanidhi did not take off because his government was dissolved a few days subsequently.

"Now, the Dravidian model government guided by Kalaignar has been formed. We are waiting to do whatever Kalaignar intended to do (to overseas Tamils). We are ready to do it," the Chief Minister added, recalling a couple of conventions hosted in Chennai recently for NRI Tamils to resolve their problems by his government.

"Describing the recently concluded third edition of the Global Investors Meet held in Chennai as not only a pride of the people of Tamil Nadu and India but the overseas Tamils," the CM said that though he has toured many countries, he was deeply moved by the kind of reception offered to him in Spain.