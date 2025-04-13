Vulgar remarks offend women, sacred religious symbols, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and the Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that the party’s women's wing will hold a protest on April 16 against Forest Minister K Ponmudy for his vulgar remarks.

In Tamil culture, one cannot measure how women were traditionally respected. However, at an event, DMK’s minister Ponmudy had not only made disgusting remarks against women but also defamed religious symbols of Saivism and Vaishnavism, he said in a statement here on Saturday.

Claiming that many from DMK are making derogatory remarks against women, Palaniswami strongly condemned Ponmudy’s speech. “TN people won’t accept ministers making such disgusting comments. His speech had shocked the general public,” he added.