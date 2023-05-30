V’puram track blast case: Plea for action on cops dismissed

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed a petition seeking disciplinary action against police officials who allegedly illegally detained the petitioner in connection with the Villupuram railway track blast case. The court stated that the claims of the petitioner were found to be far from truth.

The petitioner, C Ganesan from Shankar Nagar, sought disciplinary action against police personnel who allegedly illegally detained him for five days. The Shankar Nagar police and Q-branch officials took him blind-folded to various police stations, and tortured him to give a statement admitting responsibility for the blast of the Villupuram railway track.

The petitioner demanded appropriate compensation for his illegal arrest and detention, and also sought a direction to the Home Secretary to transfer the investigation from Q-branch CID to the CBI. However, Additional Advocate General P Kumaresan said the case ended in conviction in the Sessions Court for Exclusive Trial of Bomb Blast Cases, Poonamallee, on October 17, 2022. When he was produced before Judicial Magistrate, Tambaram, the petitioner did not level any such allegation of illegal custody. The petitioner narrated two different facts on two different occasions, from which it was clear that he was bringing up false allegations against police, argued the additional advocate general.

After hearing the submissions, Justice SM Subramaniam observed that the petitioner failed to submit any proof to establish his allegations and dismissed the petition.