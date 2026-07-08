Tamil Nadu

VP Jeyaseelan takes charge as Commissioner of Archaeology

Udhayachandran served as the in-charge Commissioner for the past eight years. During his tenure, the department identified several new archaeological sites across Tamil Nadu and undertook a number of excavations and heritage conservation initiatives.
VP Jeyaseelan, Director of Tourism
VP Jeyaseelan, Director of Tourismtourismindiaonline.com
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CHENNAI: VP Jeyaseelan, Director of Tourism, on Wednesday assumed charge as the Commissioner of Archaeology.

He succeeds T Udhayachandran, Chairman and Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited (TIIC), who had been holding additional charge of the Archaeology Department.

Udhayachandran served as the in-charge Commissioner for the past eight years. During his tenure, the department identified several new archaeological sites across Tamil Nadu and undertook a number of excavations and heritage conservation initiatives.

Jeyaseelan will continue to serve as Director of Tourism while assuming charge as Commissioner of Archaeology.

archaeology
archaeology department
Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited
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