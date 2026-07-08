VP Jeyaseelan takes charge as Commissioner of Archaeology

CHENNAI: VP Jeyaseelan, Director of Tourism, on Wednesday assumed charge as the Commissioner of Archaeology.
He succeeds T Udhayachandran, Chairman and Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited (TIIC), who had been holding additional charge of the Archaeology Department.
Udhayachandran served as the in-charge Commissioner for the past eight years. During his tenure, the department identified several new archaeological sites across Tamil Nadu and undertook a number of excavations and heritage conservation initiatives.
Jeyaseelan will continue to serve as Director of Tourism while assuming charge as Commissioner of Archaeology.