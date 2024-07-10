12.94 voter turnout recorded at 9 am in Vikravandi assembly bypoll

CHENNAI: 12.94% percentage of votes have been recorded as of 9 am in the Vikravandi assembly bypoll on Wednesday.

Voting in the constituency began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.

DMK candidate Aniyur Siva was the first to cast his vote.

Of the 276 polling booths, 44 centers have been found to be vulnerable.

A polling centre in Nemur is exclusively for female voters.

All necessary facilities have been made in the polling centres for people to cast their votes without any difficulty.

1,355 people including government officials, employees, and teachers, are involved in the election process. They were trained in three stages. Yesterday, the District Election Officer and Collector Palani allocated the election duty to them through computers, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

2651 police personnel led by Viluppuram DIG Disha Mittal are deployed. 220 central military force personnel too are stationed.

Once polling gets over, the electronic voting machines will be sealed and taken under police protection to the counting centre --- Government Higher Secondary School, Panayapuram.

Counting of votes will be held on July 13.

By-elections are being conducted today for a total of 13 assembly constituencies across the country, including Vikravandi.