Voter list verification process to begin across TN from August 20

CHENNAI: Door-to-door voter list verification process of will commence from today across Tamil Nadu.

From 20th August till October 18, the work of verifying the voter list, reordering of polling booth stations, elimination of discrepancies between the voter list and voter ID card, adding of good quality photos in the voter list, and purposeful realignment of area boundaries will be carried out, stated a report.

According to Daily Thanthi reports, the consolidated draft voter list will be released on October 29.

From 29 October to 28 November, addition of new names in the electoral roll and deletion of existing entries in the electoral roll, applications for corrections and transfers will be received.

All applications will be received by December 24, and the final voter list will be published on January 6, 2025.