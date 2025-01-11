Voted for amendment, not mining: EPS; it paved way for tungsten row: Thangam

CHENNAI: Notwithstanding the political backlash faced by his party for supporting the Mines and Minerals Amendment Act 2023, which paved the way for the Union government to award the tungsten mining project in Madurai, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami made a daring defence of the party’s stand in the Parliament on Friday claiming that the support was for the amendment and not for auctioning of minerals.

EPS asked why the DMK government did nothing for 10 months after coming to power.

Participating in the debate on the motion to thank the Governor’s address in the State Assembly, Palaniswami clarified that the party only supported the amendment Bill auctioning minerals, not specific tungsten mining in Madurai.

Joining the issue with the LoP, State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said Palaniswami’s party supported the amendment that resulted in the Union government pushing for a tungsten mining project now.

Responding to the charges, Palaniswami said the Act was meant for the whole country and not just Tamil Nadu.

DMK vehemently opposed it: CM

Intervening in the debate, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the MPs of the ruling DMK opposed the amendment and walked out of the Parliament in protest. At the same time, AIADMK MP Thambidurai supported it, snatching the states' rights.

However, Palaniswami questioned the CM if so, why didn’t they register their opposition after coming to power? He claimed that the tender for the tungsten mining project was floated in February 2024 and finalised in November 2024. He also added that the ongoing people’s protest could have been avoided if the DMK had dissented and prevented it in February 2024 while the ruling bench tried to pin him down with the party’s support for the amendment.

What’s wrong with auctioning?

EPS justified his party’s support of the amendment and said, “What’s wrong in auctioning? You (DMK) can’t award the contract to the people of your liking?” Intervening in the debate, Speaker M Appavu asked if the LoP was supporting the auctioning of the tungsten mining project.

Meanwhile, Leader of the House Duraimurugan clarified that the correspondence between the State and the Union sometimes takes 10 months.