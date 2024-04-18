Volunteers left Isha yoga center for 'personal reasons', says TN govt before Madras HC

CHENNAI: The State submitted before the Madras High Court that nearly all the volunteers who went missing from the Isha yoga center at Coimbatore, since 2016, had returned, after leaving the center for personal reasons.

A division bench comprising Justice MS Ramesh and Justice Sunder Mohan heard a habeas corpus petition (HCP) seeking to produce a volunteer of Isha Yoga, C Ganesan, who has been missing since last year.

The petitioner Thirumalai from Tenkasi submitted that his brother (Ganesan) stayed at Isha yoga center in Coimbatore since 2007 as a volunteer.

In March last year, the yoga center management communicated to us that Ganeshan went missing and they have lodged a complaint to the local police, said the petitioner.

The Additional public prosecutor E Raj Tilak submitted that the police had investigated 36 persons including volunteers and workers of Isha Yoga Center, in this regard.

Further, it was submitted that all the persons left the center for personal reasons and most of them were returned to the center except the brother of the petitioner.

The public prosecutor sought time for further submission. After the submission, the case was posted on June 7.