Voices grow over Stalin as DMK candidate for Tiruchy East bypoll

CHENNAI: Taken aback by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's House jibe at DMK president MK Stalin for not finding a place in the Assembly, party cadres have reiterated their demand for him to contest from the Tiruchirappalli (East) by-poll, vacated by the TVK chief as he contested in two constituencies.
The demand has been gathering momentum in the party's central region, with senior leaders, including former Ministers KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, reportedly backing the proposal. Party functionaries believe Stalin's candidature from Tiruchy East would boost the DMK's prospects in the region and strengthen the party ahead of future electoral contests.
The issue gained prominence after the Chief Minister Vijay, while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's Address in the Assembly, referred to Stalin's defeat in Kolathur through an anecdote that triggered sharp political reactions.
Sources in the DMK said functionaries from the central region have been urging the leadership to field Stalin in the Tiruchy East by-election, arguing that it would send a strong political message and enable the party chief to return to the Assembly. But leaders aren't ready yet to make a formal demand. Even the Deputy Leader of the Opposition, KN Nehru, recently said that MK Stalin would soon return to the Assembly, but didn't specify any specific constituency.
The party leadership has not made any official announcement regarding its candidate for the Tiruchi East by-election.