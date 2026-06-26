Voices grow over Stalin as DMK candidate for Tiruchy East bypoll

The demand has been gathering momentum in the party's central region, with senior leaders, including former Ministers KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, reportedly backing the proposal. Party functionaries believe Stalin's candidature from Tiruchy East would boost the DMK's prospects in the region and strengthen the party ahead of future electoral contests.

The issue gained prominence after the Chief Minister Vijay, while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's Address in the Assembly, referred to Stalin's defeat in Kolathur through an anecdote that triggered sharp political reactions.