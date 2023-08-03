Voice against hate politics of BJP-RSS: CPI (M) on Haryana violence

CHENNAI: Condemning the communal riots in Haryana, CPI (M) has urged the public and democratic forces to voice against the hate politics of BJP-RSS and defeat them.

In his statement, K Balakrishnan, State Secretary of the party, alleged that rallies conducted by VHP, Bajrang Dal, RSS and other organizations in Haryana had been converted into a pre-planned violence.

"The Supreme Court has ordered additional forces to curb the violence and observed that the violence will reach Delhi if uncontrolled," he said.

He noted that violence in Manipur has been ravaging the state for two months. "Even after condemnation from across the country, the BJP government and Haryana state government have failed to act. A youngster was killed after a mosque was set on fire. More deaths have occurred apart from losses to properties, " he added.

Balakrishnan alleged that the organisers of the rally have violated assurance they gave while getting permission for the rally and carried weapons. Moreover, they have called for a rally in Delhi too.

"At the same time, a RPF personnel shot dead his senior official and three Muslim persons without any reason. He also recited hate speech. We should see the violent incidents as a means of polarising the majority population to garner votes. We should defeat this," he urged the public.