'Vocal for Local' initiative thrives at railway stations

CHENNAI: Advocating the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, the Southern Railway (SR) has set up One Station One Product (OSOP) stalls at 180 railway stations across the zone.

Through the movement, which sells about 1,000 different products made in India, the earning of Rs 14.53 crore has been recorded.

As per SR press note, out of 483 railway stations identified in Southern Railway, 180 stations already have functional OSOP outlets, against the target of 258 stations for 2023-24.

"The top-performing stalls are; the Kancheepuram silk saree stall at Dr. MGR Chennai Central, achieving the highest sales of Rs 2.25 crore, the Sungudi saree stall at Madurai Junction with Rs.94.59 lakhs revenue and Siruvanthadu silk OSOP stall at Villupuram which garnered Rs 29.24 lakhs as on date," the press note stated.



Further, inviting more beneficiaries, the SR directed that those willing to run OSOP outlets should be a holder of artisan/weaver ID cards issued by Development Commissioner Handicrafts, Development Commissioner Handloom, or by the requisite State/Union government authority or individual artisans/weavers/craftsmen enrolled/registered with TRIFED/ NHDC/KVIC, etc.

"As the primary motive is to create additional revenue for marginalised people, a nominal registration fee is also in place, considering the footfall of the station, stall viability, and other factors, "the press note added.