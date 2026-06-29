Vocal for Andaman, Rahul silent on Mekedatu's eco disaster: PMK president Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's stance on environmental issues, asking why he opposes projects citing ecological concerns in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands while remaining silent on Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project, which would allegedly involve the destruction of 12,500 acres of forest land.
Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Tamil Nadu State Senior Badminton Championship organised by the Tamil Nadu Badminton Association (TNBA), PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said Karnataka's efforts to construct a 70 TMC reservoir across the Cauvery at Mekedatu would severely affect Tamil Nadu's water interests and ecology.
Questioning Rahul Gandhi's position, Anbumani pointed out that the Congress leader had opposed the Great Nicobar Project in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on environmental grounds, citing concerns over deforestation and ecological damage. "If forests and biodiversity are important in Andaman, why is there silence over the destruction of 12,500 acres of forest land for the Mekedatu dam? Is there one justice for Andaman and another for Karnataka?" he asked.
Anbumani argued that Karnataka already has four major dams across the Cauvery basin with a combined storage capacity of 115 TMC and questioned the need for an additional 70 TMC reservoir if the project were intended only to meet Bengaluru's drinking water requirements. "For drinking water needs, 10 to 12 TMC is sufficient. Why then is Karnataka insisting on a 70 TMC dam," he asked.
He maintained that claims that the Mekedatu project would benefit Tamil Nadu were misleading and warned that any reduction in Cauvery flows would adversely impact the Cauvery Delta, which supports agriculture and drinking water needs across large parts of the State. Anbumani also alleged that Karnataka was pushing the project for political reasons ahead of the state's Assembly elections.