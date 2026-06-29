Vocal for Andaman, Rahul silent on Mekedatu's eco disaster: PMK president Anbumani

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Tamil Nadu State Senior Badminton Championship organised by the Tamil Nadu Badminton Association (TNBA), PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said Karnataka's efforts to construct a 70 TMC reservoir across the Cauvery at Mekedatu would severely affect Tamil Nadu's water interests and ecology.

Questioning Rahul Gandhi's position, Anbumani pointed out that the Congress leader had opposed the Great Nicobar Project in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on environmental grounds, citing concerns over deforestation and ecological damage. "If forests and biodiversity are important in Andaman, why is there silence over the destruction of 12,500 acres of forest land for the Mekedatu dam? Is there one justice for Andaman and another for Karnataka?" he asked.