VOC Port to invest Rs 15,000 cr in Outer Harbour project to be a transhipment hub of South

The investment is in addition to the Rs 1,500 crore capex, which has been set aside to upgrade port infrastructure, along with clean projects and deployment of new-age technologies, VOC Port Authority Chairperson Susanta Kumar Purohit told PTI in an interview.

VO Chidambaranar Port (VOC Port) is one of the major ports in India, located at Tuticorin in the southern part of Tamil Nadu, with an annual cargo handling capacity of 82 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). It is also one of the oldest operational ports, with trade links dating back to 123 AD.