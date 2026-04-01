VOC Port to bring in consultant to plan shipbuilding cluster in Thoothukudi

This move follows the formation of a special purpose vehicle: National Shipbuilding and Heavy Industries Park, Tamil Nadu (NSHIP). A 50:50 joint venture set up between the port authority and the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) to anchor the proposed mega project.

According to the tender, the proposed shipbuilding cluster is planned over an area of around 2,500 acres near the port. The consultant will be tasked with assessing the technical feasibility of the site and preparing a comprehensive blueprint for developing what is envisioned as an "international-size" shipbuilding and repair ecosystem.