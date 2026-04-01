VOC Port to bring in consultant to plan shipbuilding cluster in Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: Plans for a large shipbuilding cluster in Thoothukudi have moved into the next stage, with the VO Chidambaranar Port Authority floating a global tender to appoint a consultant for preparing a basic engineering design, conceptual master plan and depth feasibility study.
This move follows the formation of a special purpose vehicle: National Shipbuilding and Heavy Industries Park, Tamil Nadu (NSHIP). A 50:50 joint venture set up between the port authority and the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) to anchor the proposed mega project.
According to the tender, the proposed shipbuilding cluster is planned over an area of around 2,500 acres near the port. The consultant will be tasked with assessing the technical feasibility of the site and preparing a comprehensive blueprint for developing what is envisioned as an "international-size" shipbuilding and repair ecosystem.
The scope of work includes preparing a detailed master plan for the shipyard, identifying waterfront requirements, dock configurations and berthing facilities, and estimating dredging needs to ensure adequate depth for vessel handling. The consultant will also be required to propose infrastructure for fabrication, assembly, repair and maintenance, along with internal roads, utilities and support facilities, effectively laying out the entire industrial ecosystem.
Additionally, the assignment involves preparing cost estimates, bill of quantities, and an implementation schedule, along with legal and risk assessments. The final output is expected to provide a phased roadmap for executing the project, taking it from concept to an investment-ready stage. Tenders have been invited through a two-stage process, with the submission deadline set for April 15, 2026.
The development comes amid a broader push by both the Union and State governments to build domestic shipbuilding capacity and position India among the world's leading shipbuilding nations. The Thoothukudi cluster is part of this larger strategy, which aims to create integrated facilities for ship construction, repair and ancillary supporting industries, supported by port infrastructure and industrial ecosystems.