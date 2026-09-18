VOC Port to bring in 3 MW green hydrogen production plant on its premises

CHENNAI: The VO Chidambaranar Port Authority in Thoothukudi has floated a Rs 81.33 crore tender to build a 3 MW green hydrogen production plant and vehicle refuelling station inside its premises.
The facility will use an alkaline electrolyser to produce at least 45 kg of green hydrogen an hour. It will also include storage tanks, compressors and a refuelling system capable of supplying up to 900 kg of hydrogen a day to vehicles. The project is a part of the ministry's broader objective to develop the port as a Green Hydrogen Hub. Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the VOC Port has been identified as one of India's green hydrogen hubs.
The plant will have storage capacity for around 720 kg of hydrogen. Hydrogen will be stored at high pressure and dispensed at 350 bar. The turnkey project includes the design, engineering, procurement, civil and electrical works, automation, safety systems, installation, commissioning, testing and training. It will also cover facility operation and maintenance for seven years, including a two-year guarantee period.
The project is proposed on around three acres of land and is expected to be completed in 12 months. The port will provide 22 kV power supply and potable water free of cost, while the contractor will be responsible for the required arrangements, protection systems and other project-related works.
The tender marks a major expansion from VOC Port's existing green hydrogen pilot project, which has a production capacity of 10 Nm³ per hour. The pilot powers port streetlights and an electric vehicle charging station.
According to VOC Port chairperson Susanta Kumar Purohit, the pilot project helped establish the technical feasibility of producing green hydrogen at a port and helped identify operational and technical challenges.
VOC Port intends to expand the pilot plant in phases and eventually scale up to 10 MW for green mobility applications, including deploying hydrogen-powered trucks for port operations. The chairperson earlier said the first stage of commercial green hydrogen production at VOC Port is expected in 2029.