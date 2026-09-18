VOC Port to bring in 3 MW green hydrogen production plant on its premises

The facility will use an alkaline electrolyser to produce at least 45 kg of green hydrogen an hour. It will also include storage tanks, compressors and a refuelling system capable of supplying up to 900 kg of hydrogen a day to vehicles. The project is a part of the ministry's broader objective to develop the port as a Green Hydrogen Hub. Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the VOC Port has been identified as one of India's green hydrogen hubs.

The plant will have storage capacity for around 720 kg of hydrogen. Hydrogen will be stored at high pressure and dispensed at 350 bar. The turnkey project includes the design, engineering, procurement, civil and electrical works, automation, safety systems, installation, commissioning, testing and training. It will also cover facility operation and maintenance for seven years, including a two-year guarantee period.