VOC Port sets single-day record in cargo handling

MADURAI: The Thoothukudi-based VO Chidambaranar Port set a new record in handling cargo. On Monday, the seaport set a single-day cargo handling record at the VOC-4th berth, by handling 29,212 tonnes of coal from the vessel MV Chola Serenity, surpassing the previous record of 25,900 tonnes registered on July 11 this year. T

he stevedoring agent was ‘Delta Infra Logistics (World Wide) Ltd’, the ship agent was GAC Shipping (India) Pvt Ltd., and the importer was Agarwal Coal Corporation Private Limited.

The Port remains committed to achieving operational excellence to fulfil the needs of the Port users, sources said.