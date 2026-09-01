VOC Port invites bids for 2,500 acre shipbuilding project in Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: VO Chidambaranar (VOC) Port at Thoothukudi has invited bids for a consultant to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed 2,500 acre greenfield shipbuilding cluster near the port, covering the shipyard capacity, marine infrastructure, land development and investment requirements.
The DPR will assess the technical and commercial feasibility of the project, including the capacity and configuration of the shipyard, shipbuilding and ship-repair potential, production facilities and the types of vessels that could be targeted. This will be based on Indian and global demand, competing shipyards and potential customers, with the study also looking at annual vessel output, CGT capacity and steel throughput.
It will cover an approach channel, turning basin, berths and other marine assets. Topographical, bathymetric, hydrographic and geotechnical information will form part of the assessment, along with requirements for dredging, reclamation, ground improvement and shore protection.
A key part of the DPR will be the division between common infrastructure for the cluster and facilities to be developed by the anchor shipyard. It will set out the respective responsibilities of the project SPV and the anchor shipyard for ownership, funding, operation and maintenance of major infrastructure and marine assets. The supporting infrastructure will include power, water, fire-fighting systems, industrial gases, roads, drainage, buildings, workshops and warehouses.
The consultant will also assess the implications for fishing and other coastal communities and prepare measures for stakeholder and livelihood concerns, while the DPR will factor in the requirements arising from land development and the site's physical and regulatory constraints.
The cost assessment will cover dredging, reclamation, ground improvement, marine infrastructure, shipyard facilities and equipment, utilities, buildings, roads and other common infrastructure, as well as recurring costs such as maintenance dredging and infrastructure upkeep.
The proposed funding structure will examine government grants, equity, debt and private investment. Possible revenue for the SPV from land or lease rentals and charges for the use of common infrastructure and marine assets will also be assessed, along with arrangements for their long-term operation and maintenance. The consultancy is to be completed in 26 weeks.
The proposed cluster is being developed through National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park Tamil Nadu Ltd (NSHIP-TN), a 50:50 joint venture between VOC Port and SIPCOT. The two entities signed an MoU in September 2025 to develop a mega shipbuilding cluster at Thoothukudi.
NSHIP-TN, South Korea's HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) and Sagarmala Finance Corporation signed an MoU in April for a proposed 2.5million-gross-tonne annual-capacity greenfield shipyard at Thoothukudi.