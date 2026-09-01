VOC Port invites bids for 2,500 acre shipbuilding project in Thoothukudi

The DPR will assess the technical and commercial feasibility of the project, including the capacity and configuration of the shipyard, shipbuilding and ship-repair potential, production facilities and the types of vessels that could be targeted. This will be based on Indian and global demand, competing shipyards and potential customers, with the study also looking at annual vessel output, CGT capacity and steel throughput.

It will cover an approach channel, turning basin, berths and other marine assets. Topographical, bathymetric, hydrographic and geotechnical information will form part of the assessment, along with requirements for dredging, reclamation, ground improvement and shore protection.

A key part of the DPR will be the division between common infrastructure for the cluster and facilities to be developed by the anchor shipyard. It will set out the respective responsibilities of the project SPV and the anchor shipyard for ownership, funding, operation and maintenance of major infrastructure and marine assets. The supporting infrastructure will include power, water, fire-fighting systems, industrial gases, roads, drainage, buildings, workshops and warehouses.