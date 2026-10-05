VOC Port in Thoothukudi to set up India’s first offshore wind turbine

The project, which involves installing a turbine on a foundation built on the seabed and laying a submarine cable to bring the power to the shore, is scheduled for completion within 12 months of the Letter of Acceptance.

Unlike conventional wind farms with multiple turbines, the proposed installation will have only one turbine; but the project will build experience in offshore installation, marine logistics, and grid connectivity.

The turbine will be located about 1.65 km from the southern breakwater of the existing Inner Harbour and around 1 km from the proposed southern breakwater of the Outer Harbour. The seabed at the site is about 9.7 metres below Chart Datum, the reference level used to measure water depth.