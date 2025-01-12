VOC Port in Thoothukudi sees growth in edible oil handling

MADURAI: VO Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi achieved remarkable growth in handling edible oil.

In this financial year 2024-25, till December last year, the Port has handled 3, 73,393 tonnes of edible oil (2, 97,132 tonnes of palm oil and 76,261 tonnes of sunflower oil), compared to 3, 09,229 tonnes during the same period in the previous year, achieving an impressive 20.75% growth.

The Port’s commitment to enhancing its operational capacity and facilitating smooth trade has led to impressive growth in edible oil handling over the years, a statement said on Saturday.

Being a vibrant seaport in southern India, it handles a wide array of cargo like coal, containers, limestone, windmill blades and accessories, fertilizers and raw materials, construction materials, and edible oil including palm oil and sunflower oil.

As part of the Port-led development initiative under the Coastal Employment Unit, envisioned by the Sagarmala program of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, the Port provides land to support various port-based industries. One of the key beneficiaries, Kaleesuwari Agro Industries Private Limited, has established a refinery plant and storage tanks in Portland. Crude edible oil, sourced from countries such as South Korea, is refined, stored, and packaged here for domestic consumption. Additionally, KTV Health Food Pvt. Ltd. has set up dedicated storage tanks exclusively for crude and refined palm oil. Crude palm oil, imported from Indonesia and Malaysia, is transported through pipelines to their refinery in Thoothukudi SIPCOT, where it is refined and packaged for domestic use.

Commending the achievement, Susanta Kumar Purohit, Chairperson, stated that this achievement underscores the trust and confidence of our stakeholders, the dedication of our workforce and the strategic vision driving our Port's development. By providing state-of-the-art infrastructure and seamless connectivity, ‘we have enabled our partners to thrive and contribute to this remarkable growth’, he said.