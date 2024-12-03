Thoothukudi's VOC Port handled over 27 mn-tonnes of cargo till Nov 2024

MADURAI: Thoothukudi-based VO Chidambaranar Port has handled 27.87 million tonnes of cargoes and 5,21,246 TEUs (Twenty Foot Equivalent Units) of containers in the current financial year till November 2024.

This marks 1.97% growth in the overall cargo traffic and 5.36% growth in container traffic when compared to 27.33 million tonnes of overall cargo traffic and 4,94,738 TEUs of containers handled during the same period of last year, a statement said on Monday.

Port users and various stakeholders of EXIM trade welcomed it and exuded confidence that the seaport would achieve further as key infrastructure developments are underway.