VOC Port achieves new record, cargo handling up by 9 per cent

MADURAI: The Thoothukudi-based VO Chidambaranar Port has set a new record in cargo handling. As of February 2024 in the ongoing fiscal year, the Port’s cargo traffic has surged to 37.42 million tonnes, showcasing a remarkable 8.76 per cent growth compared to 34.41 million tonnes handled in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, sources said. Welcoming the feat, JP Joe Villavarayar, secretary, Association for Tuticorin Hub Port Development (ATHPD), on Monday said coal shipments were a main driver of the record cargo volume it saw in the ongoing fiscal.

“With the aid of port users, the port authority is eyeing to increase cargo handling to achieve 40 million tonnes within this year. Almost 75 per cent of windmill cargo exports in India were made through the logistic support of the VOC Port,” he said. According to R Edwin Samuel, vice president of ATHPD, bulk cargo handling was the main reason, which could be attributed to the record.