V’nagar ryots get low-cost pesticide sprayer drone

MADURAI: A drone pesticide sprayer facility has been provided to benefit farmers with low-cost service through Palayampatti Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Society in Virudhunagar district.

This unmanned aerial system is efficient, quick, precise, and safe, sources said on Saturday. The facility, which was introduced by Collector VP Jeyaseelan in the presence of officials of the Cooperative Department, Aruppukottai taluk, would offset high labour costs.

“Palayampatti PACCS purchased the pesticide spraying drone and the farmers could use it on their farmlands at a low rental fee. This facility could help in spraying pesticide on an acre in just 10 minutes,” the Collector said.

A minimum rent of Rs 500 per acre is to be paid and transportation costs vary depending on the distance.

The minimal fee would be charged for the use of drones over five acres. Contact 75987-15747 and 80729 –27415.