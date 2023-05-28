VMI provides meal to marginalized people on World Hunger Day

CHENNAI: The Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) on Sunday organised a special lunch program on the occasion of World Hunger Day for the marginalised people across the 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and other states as well.

As part of various philanthropic activities over the years, the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam had organised 'Thalapathy Vijay One Day Lunch Service' to provide lunch to benefit the poor and needy people in Tamil Nadu as well as neighbouring states such as Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Puducherry.



"As per the direction from the actor Vijay, in each and every district of the state, the functionaries of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam had organised a special lunch program on the occasion of World Hunger Day. Delicious lunch such as Biryani, Variety rice and meals were provided to marginalised, poor and elderly people. Our aim is to create a country without hunger and will stop the deaths due to hunger. We will work on eliminating hunger from society, " a functionary from VMI told DT Next.



Apart from this, as DT Next told early, the actor is all set to meet and interact with the toppers from class 10 and 12 of state board and other boards on June 3.



"The meeting will take place in Maduravoyal, Chennai on June 3. As per the students and actor's convenience, the event is scheduled on June 3 and there is no other reason to choose the date. We have invited 6 students and 2 parents from each assembly constituency. Expecting more than 2,000 students and parents to take part in the scheduled event, " said a senior functionary from Vijay Makkal Iyakkam.



Notably, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is ready to celebrate their late chief M Karunanidhi's birth anniversary on June 3 as Karunanidhi Centenary Celebration.

