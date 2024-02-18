Vlogger, two others fined Rs 75,000 for trespassing into reserve forest

COIMBATORE: In another incident, three persons including a vlogger from Kancheepuram has been fined Rs 75,000 for trespassing into the reserve forest and flying drones in protected areas in the Nilgiris.

The trio, Thakur Suresh Babu, 27, a vlogger from Kancheepuram, Faizal Rahman, 26 and Mohammed Nawaz, 23, both from Ooty had ventured into the reserve forest area in Thalaikundha and shot videos by performing stunts in their vehicles on 10 February.

They also used drones to take videos of the reserve forests and uploaded them on social media. Officials of the forest department, who came across the videos, summoned the trio for an inquiry and slapped each of them with a penalty of Rs 25,000 for the offence.