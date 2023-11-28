VK Pandian swears by Odisha after joining BJD

CHENNAI: Proving all speculations right, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s close aide and the chairman of 5T, Maduraikkaran V Karthikeyan Pandian on Monday formally joined Biju Janata Dal (BJD) at Naveen Niwas (CM’s residence) in Bhubaneswar in the presence of Naveen Patnaik and other ministers.

Welcoming his close aide, Patnaik said, “For several years, Pandian has been working hard for the people of Odisha. He and he will continue to do so as a member of the party.”

Pandian said, “With the blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath and under the guidance of CM Patnaik, I will work selflessly for the people of Odisha with sincerity, dedication and in a humble manner.”

Further, Pandian sought the cooperation of all BJD leaders and workers. The development came after VKP took VRS from his service on October 23. A day later, he was made the chairman of 5T (Transformational Initiatives) and Nabin Odisha in the rank of Cabinet Minister. Sources said Pandian may be entrusted with a bigger role ahead of the 2024 Assembly polls in Odisha.