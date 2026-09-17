VIT’s three-day tech fest begins from Sept 18 at Vellore

According to a press release issued by VIT, Chancellor G Viswanathan, Md Alimuzzaman, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Chennai, will be the chief guest at the inaugural function on Friday. Pawan Vadapalli and Prince Jayakumar, Corporate Vice-Presidents at HCLTech, will attend as guests of honour.

More than 40,000 students are expected to participate in the fest. Of the 227 events, 76 have already been conducted, while 151 will be held during the three-day event. This year’s edition includes 157 new events, comprising 31 hackathons, 62 workshops, 57 technical competitions and 10 entrepreneurship events. Popular events such as Robowars, CookOff, Aerodominator and Quadcopter will also return.