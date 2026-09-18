VIT vice-president awarded Ulaga Thamizhar Maamani at Tamils meet in Mauritius

The three-day conference, held from September 11 to 13, brought together over 200 participants, including heads of state, ministers, economic experts and investors from over 20 countries.

Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool presided over the award ceremony and presented the honour to Sekar Viswanathan, along with prominent Tamils from various fields around the globe.Discussions at the conference covered international investments, business opportunities, artificial intelligence, financial services, higher education, healthcare, startups and global trade.