VIT University donates Rs 1 crore cyclone relief fund for Andhra

CHENNAI: VIT University has donated Rs 1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support relief and rehabilitation efforts for people affected by Cyclones Arnab and Murasu.
According to a press note, VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan handed over a demand draft for the amount to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati.
Speaking on the occasion, Viswanathan said extending support to people affected by natural disasters was the moral responsibility of the university.