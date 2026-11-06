Tamil Nadu

VIT University donates Rs 1 crore cyclone relief fund for Andhra

VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan handed over a demand draft for the amount to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati
VIT University donates Rs 1 crore cyclone relief fund for Andhra
VIT University donates Rs 1 crore cyclone relief fund for Andhra
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CHENNAI: VIT University has donated Rs 1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support relief and rehabilitation efforts for people affected by Cyclones Arnab and Murasu.

According to a press note, VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan handed over a demand draft for the amount to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati.

Speaking on the occasion, Viswanathan said extending support to people affected by natural disasters was the moral responsibility of the university.

Andhra Pradesh
cyclone
VIT University
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