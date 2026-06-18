VIT climbs 94 places in QS World University Rankings

CHENNAI: VIT University has climbed 94 places to secure the 597th position in the QS World University Rankings 2027, marking a significant improvement in its global standing.
The latest rankings, released by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds, assessed more than 1,500 universities worldwide across parameters including research and discovery, learning experience, employability, international engagement and sustainability. It is worth noting that VIT improved from the 691st position in the earlier rankings to 597th in the latest edition.
Welcoming the achievement, VIT Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan said the university's progress in a highly competitive global environment was a matter of pride.
"In an intensely competitive global environment, VIT University's significant improvement in the QS World University Rankings is a matter of great pride," he said.
The university also recorded strong performance in sustainability, securing the 352nd position globally and seventh place among Indian institutions in the QS Sustainability Rankings 2026.
In the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 for Engineering and Technology, VIT was ranked 119th globally and sixth among Indian institutions.
Dr Viswanathan said the university would continue to focus on innovation in teaching and research excellence to further improve its global standing.
"Through innovation in teaching and groundbreaking advancements in research, VIT aims to break into the top 200 universities worldwide," he added.