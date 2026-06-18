VIT climbs 94 places in QS World University Rankings

The latest rankings, released by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds, assessed more than 1,500 universities worldwide across parameters including research and discovery, learning experience, employability, international engagement and sustainability. It is worth noting that VIT improved from the 691st position in the earlier rankings to 597th in the latest edition.

Welcoming the achievement, VIT Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan said the university's progress in a highly competitive global environment was a matter of pride.