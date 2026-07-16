VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan calls for Centre-State dialogue to resolve language issue

Speaking at the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Tamil scholar Maraimalai Adigal in Chennai, Viswanathan said the language issue, which has continued for nearly 90 years, should be settled through discussions rather than prolonged confrontation.

School Education Minister Rajmohan and MDMK General Secretary Vaiko were among those who attended the event. Viswanathan said Tamil Nadu should strive to achieve higher education standards comparable to those in Europe and the United States. He urged governments to increase funding for higher education to improve its quality and global competitiveness.