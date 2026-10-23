Vistadome debuts in south on Madurai- Guruvayur Express

MADURAI: The Southern Railway introduced a Vistadome coach on the Madurai-Guruvayur Express on Thursday, offering passengers breathtaking, 360-degree views of the region's lush landscapes, waterfalls, and heritage structures.
The special glass-roofed coach, currently operating on a three-month trial basis until January 15, runs four days a week. The journey's highlight is the 50-kilometre stretch between Sengottai in Tamil Nadu and Punalur in the neighbouring state of Kerala, featuring the historic 13-arch Kannara bridge built during the British era, along with multiple tunnels and waterfalls.
Flagging off the coach, Madurai CPM MP Su Venkatesan expressed his delight, noting that the scenic route rivals India's most famous mountain railways. "I have been pushing for this for over three years as a member of the railway advisory committee," Venkatesan told reporters.
"The Sengottai-Punalur section is a magnificent valley in the Western Ghats. Experiencing this natural wonder through a 360-degree viewing gallery is a phenomenal experience, on par with the Mumbai-Goa Konkan route or the Vizag-Araku valley," he added.
Railway officials confirmed an overwhelming response, stating the coach is already 100 per cent booked for the next 60 days. If the reception remains strong, the service may be extended and made permanent.
Passengers travelling on the inaugural run were thrilled with the experience, praising the 360-degree rotating chairs and large glass windows.
"It feels like travelling in the 'Palace on Wheels', " Muthukrishnan, a passenger, told the media. "The fare is slightly higher, but the experience is absolutely worth it," he added.
Balaji, a travel vlogger, noted that rail enthusiasts have long awaited this facility in the southern region. "We usually travel to North India for Vistadome rides. Having this in our hometown, right through the Ghat section, is a proud and exciting moment," he told the media.