Vistadome debuts in south on Madurai- Guruvayur Express

The special glass-roofed coach, currently operating on a three-month trial basis until January 15, runs four days a week. The journey's highlight is the 50-kilometre stretch between Sengottai in Tamil Nadu and Punalur in the neighbouring state of Kerala, featuring the historic 13-arch Kannara bridge built during the British era, along with multiple tunnels and waterfalls.

Flagging off the coach, Madurai CPM MP Su Venkatesan expressed his delight, noting that the scenic route rivals India's most famous mountain railways. "I have been pushing for this for over three years as a member of the railway advisory committee," Venkatesan told reporters.

"The Sengottai-Punalur section is a magnificent valley in the Western Ghats. Experiencing this natural wonder through a 360-degree viewing gallery is a phenomenal experience, on par with the Mumbai-Goa Konkan route or the Vizag-Araku valley," he added.