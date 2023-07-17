Visitors hail Kalaignar Centenary Library as new wonder of Madurai

MADURAI: The high ceiling of Kalaignar Centenary Library, dedicated to the public by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday, with a glass walled structure designed to appeal to all ages was hailed by many visitors as new wonder of Madurai.

The six-storeyed library established along the New Natham Road, Madurai, in memory of former chief minister M Karunanidhi attracted scores of visitors on Sunday.

The art gallery featuring multi facets of Madurai, traditional arts of Tamil Nadu, significance of the Sangam Age, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, freedom struggle and post –independence and politics of labour attracted many visitors, who took selfies there.

Importantly, many in the ‘Kalaignar section’ had their first time experience using augmented reality interacting with the image of the late Karunanidhi.

S Nagarajan, a resident of Meenakshipuram, Madurai, said this library could offer life changing differences for the users, especially the children. With a stack of books for all ages to read, this modern Kalaignar library opens up an opportunity to utilise the skills of its users to their fullest.

Joined by his family of eight from Edamalaipatti Pudur, Tiruchy, SA Kadher Mohideen, after spending nearly two hours, said this Kalaignar library would serve as an outstanding and recognisable landmark after Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai, he said.

Equipped with custom designed infrastructure, this family friendly library featuring children’s performance hall, science park and kids theatre is really impressive, AS Mohammed Ameen, correspondent, Khajamian Higher Secondary School, Tiruchy said.

Along with his family members, P Balamurugan from KK Nagar, Madurai, who enjoyed walking in the air-conditioned library in jubilation, said the authorities were ready to grant family membership to access the whole library, benefitting their search.

As for G Balaji from Andalpuram, Madurai, this modern facility seems to have been created on a par with international library standards to benefit children and adults.

Boushi Nisha Begum, a teacher from Thirumangalam, said welcoming visitors at the library entrance with poetic verses of Sangam Literature was a marvelous start. Above all, this library adds to the veritable pride of Madurai.

A teacher of mathematics, M Sundarapandian from Government Higher Secondary School, Sekkipatti near Melur said this library, which could help develop children and instill a positive habit of reading at young age, is a true bonanza for people of Madurai. Instead of spending their time preparing for competitive exams under the shades of trees at Eco Park in Madurai, UPSC aspirants could well utilize this library.

During his time at the Tamil section in the library, V Thirupathi from Oomachikulam, said referring to CM Stalin’s inaugural address that one could find hunger for the insight and wisdom in the library, it would gain the essence of learning and exploration.