The influx of tourists has caused traffic jams on major roads in the city.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 May 2024 12:22 PM GMT
Visitors flock to Ooty Botanical Garden ahead of flower exhibition on May 10
Tourists in Ooty Government Botanical Garden

CHENNAI: The Government Botanical Garden in Ooty experienced a surge in number of tourists on Sunday with the eagerly-anticipated flower exhibition set to begin on May 10.

Visitors crowded into the garden to marvel at the blooming flowers nestled within the aesthetically arranged flower beds and domes, often clicking away with their cameras.

On the other hand, staffers are actively monitoring the flowers and plants to protect them from the sun.

Meanwhile, the influx of tourists has caused traffic jams on major roads in the city.

The number of tourists flocking to Ooty, Kodaikanal and Yercaud is increasing by the day.

Ooty Government Botanical GardenFlower exhibitionOoty tourismTamil Nadu tourism
Online Desk

