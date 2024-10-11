Vision screening programme held in three villages of Namakkal

CHENNAI: On account of World Sight Day 2024, India Vision Institute conducted a vision screening programme in three remote villages in Bodhamalai Hills in Namakkal, in an attempt to provide equal access to eye care for all.

The screening was held in Kelur, Melur, and Kedamalai villages, and 11 children were screened, while two were provided with corrective glasses.

Additionally, 129 adults underwent vision screening.

World Sight Day emphasises the importance of eye health and the necessity to provide access to eye care for everyone.

The theme for this year by the International Agency for Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) is ‘Love Your Child’s Eyes’.

IVI’s CEO Vinod Daniel said, “Whether it is a child in the farthest corners of rural India or an adult in a remote community, everyone deserves the right to see clearly. Every child matters”.